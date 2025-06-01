YEIDA begins land acquisition for ‘Japanese City’ near Noida Airport

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) commenced preparations for land acquisition to develop the ‘Japanese City’ near Noida International Airport. Officials said electronics companies are expected to invest here, with a particular focus on manufacturing semiconductors, AI (Artificial Intelligence), green hydrogen energy, solar energy, and the automobile sector. According to officials, the Japanese City will be developed in Sector 5 of Yamuna City. The Authority released a list of farmers for purchasing land on their official website and invited objections within 15 days.

“A Korean City is to be established in Sector 4 and a Japanese City in Sector 5. A total of 760 hectares of land was identified for the establishment of both cities. The land will be acquired from farmers for Rs 2,544 crore. The Uttar Pradesh govt will provide 50 percent, i.e., Rs 1,272 crore, for land acquisition, and Yamuna Authority will contribute the remaining 50 percent,” a senior YEIDA officer said. The officer further stated that 70 percent of the total area will be reserved for industrial units, 10 percent for residential, 13 percent for commercial, 5 percent for institutional, and 2 percent for roads and green belts. These urban centres will include high-level roads, electricity, security, and civic amenities. In Japanese City, employees of various companies will have access to their own environment and facilities such as housing, schools, and hospitals, the officer added.