YEIDA approves 54 development projects

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) held its 85th Board Meeting on Wednesday and approved 54 key infrastructural and development proposals.

As per officials, the YEIDA board approved the plan to provide cheap plots to poor families in Sector-18 and Sector-20 of the authority area. Officials said that A scheme of about 30 thousand plots will be brought in both the sectors. A scheme of 4288 plots will be launched in the first phase.

YEIDA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Arunvir Singh said that only people with annual income less than Rs 3 lakh will be able to apply in this scheme.

“The plot will be 30 metres and will be available at a low price despite being near the airport. It has been reserved for the workers of Yamuna Authority, Institution Workers, Ex Army and Army and Divyang including widows. This will be a completely government scheme, where they will be able to buy their house in Yamuna area at a very low price,” said Singh.

The CEO further said that the construction of a new police station within the Noida International Airport premises, spanning 1000 square metres has also been approved. The facility will benefit from an increased Floor Area Ratio of 2.5 and a height allowance of 24 metres to address future requirements, the CEO said.

The meeting was presided over by Principal Secretary UP Government and YEIDA Chairman Alok Kumar. The meeting was attended by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate and senior officials of Noida and Greater Noida Autorities. Apart from this, a substantial 1200-acre Green Recreation Zone will be established in sectors 22F and 23B, featuring entertainment facilities including theme parks, water sports venues, cinemas, and convention centres. The project will proceed through a Public-Private Partnership model with a comprehensive Detailed Project Report.

The Phase-2 of Master Plan 2031 has also received approval, focusing on rural development in Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, and Agra. An Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Sector-10 secured approval, with a total investment of Rs.341 crore including Rs. 144.48 crore in central assistance.

Two fire stations will be established in Sectors 10 and 32, covering 7485 square metres, with land transferred to the fire department at Rs.1 per square metre. Additionally, 21 plots in Sectors 18 and 20 have been allocated to Mother Dairy.

The transport infrastructure will see 500 air-conditioned electric buses operating on the GCC model across the region. Residential plots in Sector-25 will be distributed to displaced families from eight villages, requiring 10 per cent payment of land acquisition cost. The Apparel Park in Sector-29 has progressed significantly, with 82 plot allotments, 61 completed lease deeds, and seven ongoing factory constructions.

Legacy projects have shown improvement with Rs.407.90 crore collected in dues.