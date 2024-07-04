YEIDA announces phased allotment of plots in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is set to allot 13 distinct schemes of plots under various categories.



YEIDA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Arun Vir Singh, the scheme will be unveiled in three phases: plots under two schemes will be allotted on July 5, ten schemes will be announced on July 10 while plots under one scheme will be unveiled on July 15. The allotment will be done through draws, interviews, and online bidding. Interested parties can find detailed information on the Yamuna Authority website, said Singh.

According to officials, on July 5, the allotment of 27 plots under Medical Device Park will be done. Companies awarded these plots will be restricted from selling the land for a period of ten years and will have to develop their industries.

Allocation of 700 residential plots of sizes ranging from 300 sq.meter to 4000 sq.meter will be done on the same day through lucky draw. “Different Payment options will be given to successful allottee,” said senior YEIDA officer.

The officer further informed that on July 10, ten more schemes will be announced which include nine plots under group housing scheme located in sector 22D whose allotments will be done through online bidding. A total of 50 plots for setting up Corporate Office and their headquarters near the Noida international airport with be allotted. 12 plots under Nursing Home Scheme will also be announced in sectors 18 and 20 on the same day.

Five plots for buildings hospitals in sector 18 and 20 will also be allotted in Yamuna City. Four special plots under Old Age Homes will be allotted through interviews for social organizations or NGOs. Setting up Banquet Halls are also planned at four prime locations within Sector 18 and Sector 20 for weddings and functions. The other schemes includes plots under Creche facilities, Milk and Vegetable Booths, Petrol Pumps and Child Care Hospitals.

Completing the phased announcements on July fifteen, seven additional plots will be earmarked for building hotels ranging from three-star to five-star categories in Sector-29 near Noida International Airport; these allocations will be determined based on highest bids received.

CEO Singh elaborated that these plans promise substantial economic benefits anticipating revenue generation of Rs 3,700 crore by the end of September excluding feasible earnings amounting to around Rs 7,000 crore from subsequent sales over forthcoming years. Significantly drawing investments up to Rs 20,000 crore into the Yamuna Authority’s region while creating direct as well as indirect employment opportunities to nearly five thousand people, Singh informed.