YEIDA allots land to firms for tractor, food processing units

Noida: Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted land to three companies for setting up manufacturing units along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, officials said. The move is aimed at accelerating industrial growth in western Uttar Pradesh, a region witnessing rapid infrastructure development and rising investor interest.



Escorts Kubota Limited has been allotted 154 acres in Sector 10 to set up a manufacturing unit for tractors and construction equipment. The project is expected to attract an investment of around Rs 2,029 crore and generate employment for nearly 4,000 people.

Similarly, CNH Industrial India Pvt. Ltd. has been allotted 100 acres in Sector 8D for a manufacturing facility for tractors and related machinery. The project is likely to bring in an investment of over Rs 1,200 crore and create around 1,200 jobs. In another allotment, Sun Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd. has been given 30,000 square metres in Sector 8D to set up a dry fruit processing and packaging unit. The project is expected to involve an investment of about Rs 225 crore and generate more than 500 jobs.

Officials said the allotments reflect growing investor confidence in the region, which is emerging as a key industrial hub, particularly with major infrastructure projects such as the Noida International Airport coming up nearby.