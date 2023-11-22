YEIDA aims to boost connectivity

Aiming to boost connectivity with sectors developed in the vicinity of the upcoming Noida International Airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has proposed connectivity options that would provide seamless travel and cut short time.

According to officials, apart from these sectors being connected to the pod taxi, rapid metro and expressways, there is no direct connection with the Eastern Peripheral expressway which connects Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal.

“While the Yamuna Expressway that connects Noida with Agra and further Lucknow, is directly connected with Yamuna city, there is no direct link to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. With an interchange proposed to connect the Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Jaganpur-Afzalpur, people living in these sectors will have a direct link with EPE and easily reach Haryana and west UP districts,” said a senior YEIDA officer.

As of now, people have to enter EPE through Sirsa in Greater Noida or Ghaziabad which is around 20 kms from the airport. With this interchange, the distance will get shortened to under 5 kilometers, the officer informed.

The interchange with two ramps of 60 meters and 30 meters each is being built at a cost of about Rs 120 crore. The NHAI and YEIDA are collaborating to initiate the project’s long-awaited commencement. The newly revised plan incorporates sectors of the Yamuna Authority, ensuring comprehensive connectivity

The interchange is aimed to decongest Pari Chowk which is the busiest intersection in Greater Noida and provide seamless connectivity between the two expressways. It will significantly streamline travel for vehicles from Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and other major cities, enabling direct access to Palwal, Kundli, Sonipat, and other destinations in Haryana.