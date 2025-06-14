Years later, fugitive using phony AIIMS identity falls into cop net

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a doctor of AIIMS Rishikesh for selling a property using forged documents.

An anonymous source tipped the Anti-Robbbery and Snatching Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the doctor.

The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar Sharma (52), a resident of Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

According to the police, He was arrested from his residence in where he had been living under a new identity, posing as a doctor associated with AIIMS, Rishikesh.

The arrest took place during the intervening night of June 11 and 12, following an operation led by Inspectors Mangesh Tyagi and Robin Tyagi under the supervision of ACP Arvind Kumar. The accused Sharma, was wanted in connection with an FIR under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120B IPC filed at the Roop Nagar Police Station (Crime Branch) and an FIR under Section 420 IPC at the Burari Police Station.

The accused Sharma was first arrested in 2007 for fraudulently obtaining vehicle loans from government banks using forged documents.

He failed to appear during the trial and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court in 2016.

In the second case in 2015, he duped two individuals of Rs 14.1 lakh by selling a plot using forged property documents. To escape legal repercussions, he issued a bogus cheque of Rs 26 lakh from a defunct ICICI Bank account, then fled Delhi and disappeared.

A dedicated ARSC team used advanced technical surveillance and human intelligence to track him down. Sharma, who had assumed a respectable identity as “Doctor Sahab” in Haridwar, was arrested from his house and brought back to Delhi. He had frequently changed his appearance, address, and contact details to avoid detection.

Originally from Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, Sharma had a background in media, having once published magazines in Burari, Delhi. He has two children currently studying in Haridwar.

At the time of arrest, he had no known source of income aside from ancestral agricultural land. Police stations concerned have been notified for further legal proceedings.