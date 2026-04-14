Year-long: Schools get anti-pollution roadmap

New Delhi: In a significant grassroots intervention to address Delhi’s recurring air pollution crisis, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has recently issued a detailed action plan directing all schools to conduct structured environmental awareness activities throughout the year. The initiative aims to inculcate sustainable habits among students and position them as catalysts for change at the community level.



The circular stated, “In reference to the meetings of the Environment department, GNCT of Delhi regarding Awareness on Air Pollution, the awareness activities on different

thematic areas of environment are to be conducted for generating awareness among the students in the schools under DoE, GNCT of Delhi.”

According to the plan, the first phase focuses on plastic pollution under the cleanliness drive “Say No to Plastic.” Schools will organise essay writing and painting competitions, promote anti-littering practices, and celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2026. The second phase centres on wildlife and biodiversity, encouraging lifestyle changes such as saving electricity, with activities like slogan writing, painting competitions, and skits, culminating in the International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22.

The third phase, scheduled from June to July 2026, targets plastic waste management, with workshops, poster-making competitions, and promotion of waste segregation. Schools will also mark World Environment Day on June 5. A key component of the plan focuses on air pollution awareness from October 2026 to March 2027, covering mitigation measures such as discouraging open burning, reducing plastic use, promoting public transport, preventing forest fires, and supporting anti-firecracker campaigns.

Students will also be sensitised about switching off lights, using chimney filters, avoiding harmful chemicals, and increasing plantation efforts through activities including quizzes, role plays, PTMs, SMC meetings, and assembly lectures.

The plan further addresses dust pollution from December 2026 to March 2027, promoting measures such as water sprinkling, controlling construction dust, reducing use of carbon-based fuels, and ensuring proper ventilation. Noise pollution awareness under the theme “Protect your ears, Protect your health” will be conducted from January to February 2027 through poster competitions, essays, quizzes, and assemblies.

“All Heads of Schools have been directed to conduct these activities and submit monthly action taken reports along with photographs to their respective district offices,”

the circular noted, adding that district offices will compile and forward reports to the Science Branch as per the prescribed schedule.

Parents have welcomed the move. “If children learn these habits early, they influence the entire household,” said Ritu Sharma, a parent from Saket. Another parent, Imran Ahmed, said, “This is a practical step because awareness at the school level can bring long-term behavioural change. Also

considering the situation of our country, it is very important that the kids learn these things at this age.”

The initiative comes as Delhi continues to grapple with severe seasonal pollution, with the government now focusing on education-driven, long-term solutions.