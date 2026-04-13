Year-end goal: More Metro, cleaner air

New Delhi: Delhi’s transport landscape is set for a major upgrade by the end of 2026, with metro expansion and key flyover projects progressing at a rapid pace. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reviewed the status of ongoing works, emphasising that a modern, efficient public transport system is central to reducing congestion and curbing pollution in the Capital.



Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta underlined the government’s focus on improving ease of travel across the city. “Building a modern and efficient public transport system remains a top priority for the government,” she said, adding that efforts are being made to “reduce traffic congestion, improve ease of travel and cut pollution levels in the capital.”

Officials informed that the Delhi Metro network has already expanded to 416 km, covering 303 stations across 12 lines, including 32 interchange stations. In addition, another 104.45 km network with 81 stations is currently under construction. Work on Phase IV corridors has gained significant momentum, with physical progress reaching 79.57 per cent and financial progress at 80.60 per cent.

Providing updates on completed stretches, the Chief Minister said sections such as Majlis Park to Maujpur, Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park and Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension have already been operationalised. Several crucial corridors are now targeted for completion by December 2026, including Krishna Park Extension to Deepali Chowk, Majlis Park to Derawal Nagar, Derawal Nagar to R.K. Ashram, Tughlakabad to Sangam Vihar, Sangam Vihar to Saket G Block and Saket G Block to Aerocity.

“These corridors are expected to significantly strengthen connectivity across different parts of the city,” Gupta noted.

At the same time, work has begun on additional Phase IV corridors, including Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block, Inderlok to Indraprastha and Rithala to Kundli, with a completion timeline set for March 2029. Phase V(A) projects have also been initiated to further expand connectivity.

Alongside metro expansion, major road infrastructure projects are underway. A double-decker flyover between Azadpur and Tripolia Chowk has reached 73 per cent completion, while the Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura flyover stands at 85 per cent. In South Delhi, construction of a six-lane flyover along MB Road, along with underpasses, is progressing steadily.

Looking ahead, the government has proposed a 19.2-km elevated road along the Yamuna and additional flyover projects to further ease traffic flow. Gupta stressed the

importance of coordination among departments, stating that “hurdles in some works are being continuously identified and resolved.”

“The expansion of the Delhi Metro and its integrated road network will strengthen the city’s transport backbone, making commuting faster and more convenient while significantly reducing congestion and pollution,” she said, directing officials to ensure timely completion through regular monitoring.