Year after Yamuna floods 2023, floodplain residents live in fear

New Delhi: With the onset of monsoon in Delhi, families living on the Yamuna floodplains are worried about a repeat of last year’s flood-like situation in the Yamuna Khadar region, just a kilometre away from the river, as they brace for the potential flooding.



Ramvati (38), who has been living with her family of five in makeshift jhuggis for several years, shared her concerns. “Every year in monsoon, whenever it rains badly, our houses get filled with water. We then spend the whole day evacuating and trying to clear out the water,” she said.

Nearly a year ago, the Yamuna reached its highest level in 70 years, surging to 208.66 metres on July 13, affecting thousands of residents especially those residing on the floodplains. This year, heavy rains in the capital have already claimed 11 lives.

Recounting the troubles from last year’s flood, Ramvati said, “Our homes were completely underwater when the Yamuna flooded. We had to stay at the metro station for over a month.

Afterwards, we had to rebuild everything from scratch. No one could go to work, and the schools were closed.

We survived on the relief provided by the government, like food and water. Some of us received Rs 10,000 in compensation.”

Her neighbour, Sukhbai, who moved from Rajasthan to Delhi and has been living here for the past 20 years, added, “Not everyone received compensation. I have my Aadhar card on the address of my native village, maybe that’s why I didn’t receive it.

Residents lamented that having no permanent houses or any space provided by the government worsens their problems during monsoon.

When the Yamuna’s water level rises above normal, officials notify them, and they pack their belongings and move to the metro station if the situation becomes severe.

A DDA official mentioned their preparations for monsoon-related issues. He said, “All engineering zones have been instructed to take precautionary and preventive measures. They are ready with equipment and manpower to handle the situation. Landscape and Horticulture Departments are monitoring Yamuna levels to prevent waterlogging.”