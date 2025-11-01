New Delhi: Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday announced that the upcoming Yamunotsav at Vasudev Ghat on November 2 and 3 will be a “grand and divine celebration” aimed at promoting public participation in preserving the purity and continuity of the Yamuna River.

He said, “Ensuring the continuity and cleanliness of the Yamuna is one of the

top priorities of the Delhi Government.”

The two-day festival, jointly organised by the Department of Culture and Yamuna Sansad, will feature both spiritual and scientific discussions on the river’s significance.

Yamunotsav to feature Jalabhishek, Katha, and river rejuvenation sessions.