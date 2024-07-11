Yamuna’s water level below danger mark, says Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday said the AAP dispensation is fully prepared to deal with any flood-like situation that may arise if the water level in Yamuna crosses the danger mark amid the monsoon showers that has kept the national Capital on its knees, inundating parts of the city several times this month.



The minister reviewed the preparations of the concerned departments and inspected the old iron bridge and Yamuna Bazaar area situated on the Yamuna river, an official statement said. During the inspection, the officials apprised Atishi that the departments are fully prepared to deal with a possibility of floods and have readied motor boats and teams

of divers and medical staff if such a situation arises, the statement said. Additionally, the Revenue Department is prepared to set up relief camps in case of floods, it added.

Currently, water level of Yamuna is 202.6 metres, which is much below danger mark, yet the Kejriwal government is alert and cautious so that people do not face any problems, Atishi said. If water level of Yamuna touches the danger mark, then in that case the government is fully prepared for relief and rescue work in lower areas near Yamuna, she added. An alarm is sounded by the administration when water level of Yamuna reaches the 204-metre mark as the water starts to overflow and enter nearby low-lying areas.

“We will alert people through announcements as soon as water level in Yamuna touches danger mark and people will be safely evacuated from lower areas,” the minister said.

Last year, the water level of Yamuna in Delhi had reached the highest level in the last 40 years because of which a problem of flood in the lower areas of Yamuna arised, she said.

“Keeping this in mind, this time the Kejriwal government has started preparations for floods much in advance. So that if there is a flood, we are ready to deal with it and for relief and rescue operations,” she said.

“Last time the water level of Yamuna had gone above 208 meters. Currently, it is 202.6 meters, which is much below the danger mark. But still, the Delhi government is alert and cautious. Even if a flood situation arises, we are fully prepared for relief and rescue work,” she said.

The Delhi government has also kept a close watch on the upper parts of Yamuna to be prepared to deal with any possible threat of flood due to heavy rainfall or cloudburst in nearby states connected through the river, the statement said.