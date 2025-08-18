Yamuna water levels continue to rise in Delhi

New Delhi: The Yamuna in Delhi was flowing above the warning level for the second day on Monday, with the water level recorded at 204.80 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, officials said. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The Yamuna in Delhi reached the mark of 204.80 metres at 7 am on Monday at the Old Railway Bridge. On Sunday evening, the water level was around 204.60 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Officials said the situation is being monitored and all agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures as the level is likely to rise as per the forecast. "The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said. According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 58,282 cusecs of water, highest this season, while the Wazirabad is releasing 36,170 cusecs of water every hour. Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level.