Yamuna water level nears warning mark in Delhi

New Delhi: The Yamuna in Delhi reached the mark of 204.40 metre at 9 am at the Old Railway Bridge, nearing the warning level of 204.50-metre, officials said on Saturday. The situation is being monitored and all the concerned agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle with flood like situation, they said. "The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high amount of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrage every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

The increase in level is likely due to rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand, he added. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks. As per the flood control department Wazirabad barrage is releasing around 30,800 cusecs and Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 25,000 cusecs of water every hour. The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metre, while the danger mark is 205.3, and evacuation starts at 206 metre. Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.