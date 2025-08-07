Yamuna water level nearing warning mark

New Delhi: The Yamuna River in Delhi reached the mark of 204.13 metres at 4 PM at the Old Railway Bridge, just 0.37 metre away from the 204.50 metres warning level, officials informed on Wednesday.

According to officials, the increase in level is likely due to rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand and higher release of water from the Hathnikund barrage.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation. The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high amount of water released from the Hathnikund barrage,” an official from the central flood

room said. On Wednesday, for the first time this monsoon, water discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage exceeded the 50,000 cusecs mark, peaking at 61,000 cusecs around 6 AM.

According to officials, the release of water has reduced to 40,000 cusecs at around 4 PM. The Old Iron Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow and potential flood risks.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.