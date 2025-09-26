Yamuna tides turn: Ministers, volunteers dive into Swachhata drive

New Delhi: The banks of the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj turned into a symbol of civic duty Thursday morning as hundreds of citizens, students, and volunteers joined hands with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to observe the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign. The event, themed “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath – Shramdaan”, was led by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C. R. Patil and Minister of State V. Somanna, underscoring the government’s resolve to rejuvenate India’s rivers through community participation.

A collective hour of service

The drive began at 7:30 a.m., with both ministers, senior officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and representatives from local civic bodies taking part in the cleaning of the ghat and adjoining stretches. Volunteers cleared plastic waste, collected solid debris, and planted saplings, creating a visible transformation within

the one-hour initiative. School and college students joined in, turning the event into both a cleanliness drive and an educational exercise on civic responsibility.

Linking faith, culture, & ecology

Addressing the gathering, Minister Patil described the rejuvenation of the Yamuna as “a unique blend of faith and environmental stewardship.” He emphasised that India’s cultural traditions of river reverence must translate into modern practices of waste reduction and sustainable living. MoS Somanna added that the spirit of Shramdaan should not remain confined to symbolic events but become a household habit.

Beyond symbolism

Officials from NMCG stressed that while the campaign dedicates one hour to cleanliness, the larger goal is to trigger behavioural change. “Swachhata is not a seasonal movement; it has to become second nature,” said Director General Rajeev Kumar Mital, adding that river conservation efforts are inseparable from citizen involvement.

The wider campaign

The Kalindi Kunj event formed part of the fortnight-long Swachhotsav 2025, which began on September 17 and will culminate on Gandhi Jayanti. Across India, ministries, civic bodies, and NGOs are conducting similar Shramdaan drives, targeting neglected areas known as Cleanliness Target Units.

A reminder of responsibility

As the morning concluded with volunteers raising slogans for a clean Yamuna, the event highlighted how a single hour of united effort can create visible change. Yet, the larger challenge remains sustaining the spirit of participation beyond commemorative days and ensuring that India’s rivers flow cleaner for generations to come.