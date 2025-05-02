Yamuna riverfront in Delhi to mirror Sabarmati: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Yamuna riverfront project in the national capital will be developed along the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat and completed within a set timeline. He was speaking at an event marking the 65th foundation day celebrations of Gujarat and Maharashtra at Yamuna’s developed floodplain, Asita.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, Delhi L-G VK Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and ministers from Gujarat were also present at the event. Shah praised the Lieutenant Governor’s efforts to clean the Yamuna banks and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform the area was progressing at a fast pace. “I appreciate the L-G’s efforts to clean the Yamuna banks and eliminate garbage. PM Modi has developed a plan recently to clean the Yamuna from Yamunotri to Prayagraj, and a riverfront in Delhi.

“The work to create a riverfront on the Yamuna like the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat has already started. I am sure the plan will succeed and be completed on time,” Shah said.

He emphasised that cleaning the Yamuna River is not just a local issue but one of national importance. “The BJP is committed to completing this project in a time-bound manner. Cleaning the Yamuna is very important for the people of the country. It will definitely be accomplished,” he added.