Yamuna level drops below warning mark

New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna River here receded on Thursday, a day after it reached 204.13 metres, only 0.37 metres short of the warning mark, according to officials.

The water level was 203.29 metres at the Old Iron Bridge on Thursday morning, 1.21 metres below the warning level of 204.50 metres, central flood control room officials said.

The Old Iron Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow and potential flood risks.

On Tuesday, for the first time this monsoon, water discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage exceeded 50,000 cusecs, peaking at 54,707 cusecs around 1 am, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

Last year, despite intense rainfall, Delhi narrowly missed touching the warning level, with the Yamuna peaking at 204.38 metres in late September.

In contrast, the catastrophic floods of July 2023 saw record water levels of 208.66 metres and peak discharge from Hathnikund touching 3.59 lakh cusecs. Areas like Mayur Vihar, ITO, Salimgarh bypass and Civil Lines were inundated, displacing thousands.

According to the Delhi government’s flood control plan, the first warning is

officially triggered only when discharge from Hathnikund exceeds 1 lakh cusecs, a mark far off for now.