‘Yamuna Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ continues to witness success

The ‘Yamuna Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, under the Yamuna Action Plan-II led by the Delhi Jal Board, continues to witness success as Delhiites enthusiastically participate in the campaign to clean the Yamuna river.

Jointly spearheaded by the Delhi Jal Board and Partner NGOs as part of Yamuna Action Plan-III, the campaign has garnered massive support from the citizens of Delhi, with over 248,000 individuals actively engaged in the movement to preserve the river.

Through a myriad of activities including street plays, door-to-door awareness

campaigns, focused group discussions, and workshops, the campaign aims to educate and mobilise communities

towards the conservation of the Yamuna.

Last month alone, the campaign witnessed the participation of 12,260 individuals, indicating a surge in its popularity and effectiveness. Partner NGOs such as Ganga Devi Educational Society, Hariyali Center for Rural Development, Rural Education and Welfare Society, and Social Network India are playing a pivotal role in implementing the

Jan Jagran Abhiyan across different areas of Delhi, fostering direct engagement with local communities.

Moreover, efforts are underway to empower communities residing along the banks of the Yamuna by providing them with training and skill-building opportunities, thereby strengthening their livelihoods.

Under Yamuna Action Plan-III, targeted districts including East, North-East, West, North-West, South, and South-West Delhi are being prioritised for the expansion of sewerage networks and the implementation of awareness campaigns. Special emphasis is placed on engaging unauthorised colonies and villages where sewerage facilities are lacking.