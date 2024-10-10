Yamuna Expressway authority opens draw of residential plots

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), on Thursday, held a draw for its residential plot scheme, which has attracted 187,577 eligible



applicants from a total of 202,235 valid submissions against 352 plots.

The event was performed at the India Expo Mart. Officer on special duty(OSD), Shailendra Bhatia said that the in an effort to maintain transparency, the draws were opened in presence of a jury of three retired High Court judges.

“To ensure smooth operations, the attendance of applicants was limited, but those were were unable to attend saw the draw live on the Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh channel and various YouTube and online platforms,” said Bhatia.

The officer said that final list of successful applicants will be made available online at www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com. “There are a total 352 plots of sizes ranging from 120 to 4,000 square metres. We are working to issue allotment letters by Saturday,” Bhatia added.

YEIDA officials said that those applicants who didn’t win a plot will get their fee refunded within 72 hours of the draw’s conclusion. Successful applicants will need to pay the remaining 90 per cent of the plot cost within sixty days, the OSD said.

The scheme launched on July 5, with the application period ending on August 23, has generated significant interest among prospective homeowners.