Yamuna Eases, Delhi Breathes

New Delhi: The Yamuna in Delhi continued to recede on Tuesday, bringing relief to residents who had been displaced by days of flooding. According to officials, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), a critical monitoring point, stood at 204.96 metres at 6 a.m., just above the warning threshold of 204.50 metres but safely below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The River had crossed the danger level last week, peaking at 207.48 metres on Thursday, its highest point so far this monsoon season. As the level began to decline steadily, the Delhi Traffic Police reopened the ORB for vehicular movement on Monday night. The bridge had been shut earlier as a precautionary measure when the river breached the red mark, disrupting connectivity across the Yamuna.

Floodwaters had spilled over into low-lying areas along the riverbanks, forcing residents in Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazar, and Madanpur Khadar to evacuate. Temporary shelters were set up at locations including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Mori Gate, and Mayur Vihar to house displaced families. Many residents have now started returning to their homes, where they are engaged in clearing mud and silt left behind by the receding water.

Authorities confirmed that evacuation begins whenever the Yamuna crosses 206 metres, as a precautionary measure. This year’s flooding, while significant, has not reached the levels of 2023, when the river swelled to a record 208.66 metres on July 13. That deluge led to one of the capital’s most severe flood-like crises in decades, submerging parts of the northeast, east, and southeast districts and forcing over 25,000 people to relocate.

Officials said the ORB remains central to flood-watch efforts, serving as the primary point for gauging the river’s flow through the capital.

While water levels are currently on the decline, authorities are maintaining strict vigil to ensure that residents of vulnerable areas are protected against any sudden rise.