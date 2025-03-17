Yamuna e-way: Three die as SUV flips after tyre burst; two injured

Greater Noida: At least three people, including a woman, were killed, while two others were injured after an SUV overturned due to a tyre burst on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Saturday evening.

According to officials, the accident occurred near Milestone 63 under the Police Station Nauhjheel area at around 7 pm when five people were going towards Greater Noida’s Jewar.

Police said that Mohd Azharuddin (37), a native of Shergarh area of Mathura was accompanied by his wife, Khairunisha (33), his brothers-in-law Mohd Arshad (50) and Asru Khan, residents of Jewar, and Jacob Khan, resident of Jahangarh in Aligarh) were present in the car when it lost control, struck a divider, and overturned.

Mathura’s SP Rural, Trigun Bisen said that Khairunisha (33), Jacob Khan (50), and Asru Khan (60) died at the scene while Azharuddin Khan (35) and Mohammed Arshad (55) sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” said the officer.

Police said that Azharuddin, who runs a business in Jewar, belonged to the Bishambara village of Mathura, and he came to the village during Ramzan. While returning to Noida on Saturday evening, the incident happened.

“No formal complaint has been received so far and the dead bodies were handed over to family after autopsy. The injured are getting treatment at hospital in Jewar. Further investigation is underway” the officer added.