Yamuna cruise ship departs from Mumbai, to reach Delhi in 2-3 days: Min

New Delhi: The ship for the proposed Yamuna cruise service has set out for the national capital from Mumbai and is expected to arrive in the next two to three days, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Tuesday.

The vessel, Mishra told PTI, is being transported by rail from Mumbai and is part of the Delhi government’s Yamuna cruise project slated for inauguration in February.

The proposed service will operate along an eight-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna:

from Sonia Vihar near Wazirabad Barrage to Jagatpur near Shani Temple.

The minister said the 40-seater cruise ship is almost ready for operations, but will undergo some final technical work, including installation of its engine, after it reaches Delhi.

“The cruise ship is nearly complete. I have come to Mumbai to personally inspect it. Once it arrives in Delhi, the remaining work will be completed, and it will be launched in February,” Mishra said.

He said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to inaugurate the initiative, which will offer hour-long round trips on the river.

According to the tourism minister, the cruise will have seating for 40 passengers

and provide onboard services such as music, entertainment and food.

He said the project is part of a broader plan to develop a recreation and leisure hub along the Yamuna, and will allow Delhi residents to enjoy experiences similar to those available in popular tourist destinations such as Goa, in their own city.