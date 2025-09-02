Yamuna water enters houses as river crosses danger mark; evacuation begins

New Delhi: With the Yamuna crossing the danger mark on Tuesday, water began entering houses in parts of the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi. The river crossed the danger level in the morning, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas of the capital. After overnight rain, residents of several parts of Delhi woke up to waterlogged streets and flooded homes. Areas such as Mayur Vihar and nearby localities in the Trans-Yamuna region were among those affected.

Officials said the Yamuna was flowing at 205.80 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge (OYB) at 8 am, above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. According to an update shared at 8 am, the river received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 from Okhla Barrage Authorities have been making announcements from boats, asking people living near the riverbanks to evacuate. "We are constantly urging residents to vacate areas at risk of flooding. All district magistrates have been directed to remain prepared for any flood-like situation," an official told PTI Video.