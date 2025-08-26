Yamuna breaches warning mark in city

New Delhi: The Yamuna river crossed the warning mark of 204.50-metre at the Old Railway Bridge here on Tuesday morning, officials said. At 9 am, the water level in the river stood at 204.58 metre. The situation is being monitored and all agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle the flood-like situation as the level will continue to rise as per the forecast. "The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast is of further increase in level but it is likely to remain below the danger mark by today evening," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 36,658 cusecs of water and Wazirabad is releasing 35,640 cusecs of water every hour. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metre, while the danger mark is 205.33 metre, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metre. Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.