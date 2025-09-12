Yamuna below warning mark, but...

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi dipped marginally below the warning threshold on Thursday morning, providing some relief after days of heightened concern. Officials reported that the River stood at 204.49 metres at 8 am at the Old Railway Bridge, just under the warning mark of 204.50 metres. An hour earlier, at 7 am, the level was recorded at 204.52 metres.

Authorities said the decline suggests the situation is easing and that forecasts indicate a further fall in the coming hours. “The situation is being closely monitored, and as per the forecast, the river level is likely to recede further,” an official from the flood control department said. Earlier this monsoon season, the Yamuna had swollen to 207 metres, crossing both the danger and evacuation levels, and causing significant hardship for residents in low-lying settlements along its banks. Several areas were inundated, forcing evacuations and disrupting normal life.

Officials attributed the surge in river levels largely to high discharges from upstream barrages. The Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, which regulates the river’s flow, is currently releasing about 25,139 cusecs of water per hour, while the Wazirabad barrage in Delhi is releasing nearly 42,440 cusecs per hour. Water released from these barrages takes approximately 48 to 50 hours to reach the national capital, often causing sudden fluctuations in the Yamuna’s level.