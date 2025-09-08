Yamuna below evacuation trigger, yet Capital remains vulnerable

New Delhi: The Yamuna River in Delhi showed gradual signs of retreat on Sunday morning, though it continues to flow above the official danger mark, keeping authorities on high alert.

At 8 am, the river was measured at 205.56 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. This is marginally below the 206-metre threshold that triggers mass evacuations, yet still higher than the danger level of 205.33 metres, officials said. The development has brought some relief for residents along the riverbank, but large portions of the city remain waterlogged.

The river’s rise over the past week had forced hundreds of families out of their homes in low-lying belts. Temporary shelters have been set up in areas such as Mayur Vihar and along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, where relief camps provide basic amenities to displaced families. Despite the receding trend, many neighbourhoods, including Yamuna Bazar, still remain under stagnant muddy water, leaving locals to grapple with health risks, poor sanitation, and mobility issues.

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, water inflows from upstream remain a key concern. On Saturday, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 51,335 cusecs, while 73,280 cusecs were released from the Wazirabad barrage. Officials explained that it typically takes 48 to 50 hours for the flow released at Hathnikund to reach Delhi. This delay means water levels in the capital can rise again depending on rainfall and upstream release patterns.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of Delhi, NCR, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. Specific areas like Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Ghaziabad, Hindon Air Force Station, Dadri, Bulandshahr, and Sikandrabad are expected to witness localised rainfall. Experts warn that even moderate precipitation could worsen waterlogging in already inundated colonies and slow down the recession process.

While the declining water level is a positive sign, authorities are cautious. “The danger is not over yet,” said a senior flood control official. “Until the Yamuna consistently flows below the danger mark and rainfall remains in check, the possibility of fresh flooding cannot be ruled out.”

For now, Delhi continues its balancing act, hoping the Yamuna continues to recede, even as vulnerable residents brace for the twin challenges of stagnant floodwater and the looming threat of more rain.