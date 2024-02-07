Yamuna Authority to start process of land acquisition for expansion of Noida airport

Greater Noida: After the Uttar Pradesh government earmarked Rs 1,150 crore as part of the 2024-25 Budget for the development of upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar in Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will start the process of land acquisition for further expansion of the airport project.



On Monday, UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna revealed the allocation during the presentation of the fiscal year budget in the state assembly. Khanna outlined the proposed provision, stating, “A provision of Rs 1,150 crore is proposed for the establishment of an international airport and the purchase of land in Jewar of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.”

YEIDA officials said that the Jewar airport is a dream project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The funds will be used to acquire the 2,053 hectares of land for the third and fourth phase construction of the airport project, a senior YEIDA officer said on Tuesday.

The ongoing development for phase one of the Noida International Airport is underway, with plans for commercial operations to commence by December 2024. The airport is expected to reduce the traffic congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Switzerland-based company Zurich Airport is responsible for constructing the airport with a 100 per cent subsidiary along with Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL). The airport’s engineering, procurement and construction were handed to Tata Projects. Construction work for the airport is underway, and runway work is also underway, a senior officer informed.

As per the authorities, the airport is all set to commence test flight operations by April 2024. Officials have confirmed that construction work on the runway and Air Traffic Control (ATC) has already been completed.

“The ATC building is being equipped with essential devices and machinery to ensure smooth operations. One such is an advanced High Vision Air Traffic Control (ATC) cabin which is a first-of-its-kind innovative framing system without mullions for glazing in the Visual Control Room (VCR)” the officer added.

Global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA) has allotted a three-letter code of Noida Airport - ‘DXN’ for easy identification, which helps prevent ambiguity between countries and cities.