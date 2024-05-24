Yamuna Authority set to introduce residential plot scheme near Jewar Airport

GREATER NOIDA: In order to address the huge demand of owing a house near upcoming Noida international airport in Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to launch an affordable housing scheme of 6,500 residential plots, said authority officials.



According to officials, the authority has planned to roll out in June an affordable residential scheme with 6,000 plots. “A total of 6,000 plots will be of 30 square metre size and each may cost around Rs 8 lakh. This will provide an opportunity to lower income people to own houses near the airport” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), YEIDA.

YEIDA officials said that there were be around 500 plots of size ranging from 200 square metres and 4000 square metres for residential use. The rates of bigger size plots will be around Rs 24,000 per square metre.

“The scheme will be launched soon after all the formalities will be completed. These plots area being developed in close proximity to the Noida airport” Singh added.

Officials are expecting to launch the scheme in July. “The plots of all sizes will be allotted through a lucky draw once all applications are received as

per the laid down norms” said YEIDA officials.

These plots will be available in sectors such as 17, 18 and 20, where the authority had earlier launched a plot scheme in 2008-09.