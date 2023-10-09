Yamuna authority scheme for setting up toy, furniture manufacturing units in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has started a scheme for setting up toy and furniture manufacturing units and allotment of vacant plots in Greater Noida, said officials on Sunday.



As per a senior YEIDA official, in this scheme applications have been invited for plots of sizes up to 4,000 square meters for opening non-polluting industrial units in Sectors 28, 29, 32 and 33.

“Applications for obtaining land under this scheme can be made till October 27 and the list of successful applicants will be released through a draw on November 17. This scheme aims to promote micro and small scale industries along with ODOP (One District One Product),” the senior officer said.

According to Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA, a total of 109 plots in the scheme will

be allotted through this process. Out of this, 95 per cent of the plots will be reserved for

setting up units under prescribed categories and 5 per cent of the plots will be reserved for startups.

The entrepreneurs taking plots will come under 240 categories of industries, MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Industries), 24 types of handicrafts, toys and 9 will be able to set up ODOP manufacturing units. The total premium amount in the scheme has been fixed between Rs 60.93 lakh to Rs 5.41 crore at the rate of Rs 13,542 per square meter, Singh informed.

Under this project, a total of 5 plots of 1,800 square meters will be booked for the toy park in Sector 33, whose registration amount will be Rs 24.37 lakh and the total premium amount will be Rs 2.43 crore.

“Due to proximity to Jewar Airport, Film City, Yamuna Expressway and Buddh International Circuit, better connectivity and the first of its kind Pod Transit System, those who apply can avail the benefits of all the facilities including manufacturing units by taking a plot under this scheme,” CEO Arun Vir Singh said.