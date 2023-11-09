Yamuna Authority allots large industrial lands for developing data centres

Aiming to generate revenue and create employment opportunities, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted two large industrial lands for developing data centres in Sector 28, along the Yamuna Expressway.

Officials said that it is expected to attract investment worth nearly Rs 1,757 crore and would generate 775 job opportunities.

As per officials, a meeting was held at YEIDA’s office with stakeholders on Tuesday who showed interest in setting up units in the data centre park project which is being developed close to the upcoming Noida International Airport. A plot of size 20, 000 square meters was allotted to Jackson Limited while Sify Infinite Spaces has been allotted land measuring 20,000 sq metres in Sector 28, a YEIDA officer said.

The meeting was chaired by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh. “The authority has opened scheme for a total of five plots for industrial land but only three applications were received and after completing the guidelines, two were allotted lands,” said CEO Singh.

“The authority will soon come up with more schemes for industrial plots in future and have identified lands for them,” added Singh.

A 100-acre data centre park has been planned by the Yamuna Expressway authority to attract investors. The state government plans to attract investment to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore and establish three data centre parks, the first of which will be near the upcoming Noida airport.

With its proximity to Jewar Airport, International Film City, Yamuna Expressway, and Buddha Circuit, those setting up industrial units will get the benefit of all the facilities, including better connectivity and the Pod Transit System.