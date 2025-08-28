Yamuna above warning mark

New Delhi: The Yamuna River in Delhi continued to flow above the warning threshold on Wednesday, with the water level recorded at 204.61 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) around 9 am. This marks the second straight day that the River has stayed above the warning level of 204.50 metres, raising concerns about possible flooding in low-lying areas of the capital.

According to officials, the situation is being closely monitored as the Central Water Commission (CWC) had already sounded a flood warning on Tuesday evening. The advisory indicated that the Yamuna could touch or even cross the danger mark of 205.30 metres by Wednesday evening if inflows from upstream barrages continue. Preparations are being reviewed to ensure quick evacuation of people living close to the riverbanks, should water levels rise further.

Experts attribute the increase to heavy inflows from two critical barrages upstream. The Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana is currently releasing over 52,000 cusecs of water per hour into the Yamuna, while the Wazirabad Barrage in Delhi is discharging close to 37,000 cusecs per hour. Officials from the Central Flood Control Room explained that these continuous releases are pushing up the water level in Delhi.

“The rise in the Yamuna is largely a result of upstream discharge. Even smaller releases from Hathnikund and Wazirabad are adding pressure, and the effect generally shows up in Delhi within 48 to 50 hours,” an official noted.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as the main observation post for water level measurement. The bridge has historically been considered a crucial point for monitoring flood risks in the city, as water levels here often provide the first indication of possible inundation in nearby areas such as Kashmere

Gate, ITO, and the eastern stretches of Delhi.

Delhi’s flood management protocol categorizes 204.5 metres as the warning mark, 205.3 metres as the danger mark, and 206 metres as the threshold that triggers evacuation measures. Authorities have kept emergency teams on standby and are advising residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

The Delhi Flood Control Department has issued instructions to district officers to stay vigilant. People living along the embankments are being informed about the rising water level, and arrangements are being made to move families to safer shelters if the situation worsens. Officials have assured that round-the-clock monitoring is underway and that any further surge will be promptly communicated to the public. With inflows from upstream expected to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours, the Yamuna’s level may climb further, keeping the city on high alert.