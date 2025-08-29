Yamuna above danger mark, flood camp in Mayur Vihar

New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi have set up a flood relief camp in Mayur Vihar after the water level of the Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Wednesday, raising concerns about potential displacement in low-lying areas. Continuous heavy rainfall in the city over the past few days has contributed to the rise in water levels, prompting officials to prepare for possible evacuations.

“These tents are for temporary shelter. People living close to the river can move here when the water starts rising,” said Rajesh, a Mayur Vihar resident. “Last year, when the Yamuna overflowed, many families had to stay in their homes with water seeping in. It was extremely difficult, especially for the elderly and children.”

According to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Yamuna’s water level in Delhi reached 205.39 metres at 9 pm on Wednesday, surpassing the warning mark of 204.50 metres. The danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuations are triggered once the river reaches 206 metres.

The IMD has forecast active monsoon conditions over Delhi for the next four to five days, with scattered thundershowers and light to moderate rainfall expected across the city. “We expect generally cloudy skies today with intermittent rain and thunder in the afternoon and evening,” the IMD Delhi Centre said in a weather bulletin issued Tuesday.

Residents in flood-prone areas expressed concerns about their safety and the challenges of managing daily life during waterlogging. “During the last floods, the biggest problem was access to toilets,” said Rekha, another Mayur Vihar resident. “We had to walk long distances to use better public facilities, as camp toilets was messy and unsafe for women. I hope these relief tents have proper arrangements this time.”

Vikram, whose home lies near the Yamuna embankment, said, “The water comes quickly and blocks our streets. We’re worried again, but at least the authorities are ready with these camps.” Another resident, Sunita, added, “We have kids and elderly at home. These camps give us some peace of mind, but I hope the monsoon eases soon.”

The Delhi government has urged residents to remain vigilant and follow official instructions, especially those living near the river and low-lying localities. Authorities continue to monitor water levels closely and have ensured that emergency services and relief personnel are on standby to assist affected families.

With the monsoon forecast predicting continued rainfall until the end of August, officials and residents alike are preparing for a challenging few days, hoping that proactive measures and flood relief facilities can minimize disruption and safeguard lives.