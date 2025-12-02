Yadav slams PM’s ‘enjoying the weather’ remark amid pollution crisis

NEW DELHI: DPCC president Devender Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remarking he was “enjoying the weather in Delhi” amid hazardous pollution, calling it insensitive to residents struggling to breathe.

Environment expert Bhavreen Khandari noted PM2.5 and PM10 levels hovering between 440 and 500, leaving “no room for enjoyment.”

Yadav also attacked the Delhi government’s limited measures, saying sprinklers, smog guns and bio-mining claims show little real impact.

He blamed stubble burning, vehicle emissions, construction dust and industrial pollution, accusing both BJP and AAP of political point-scoring

instead of action.