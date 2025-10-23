Yadav blasts govt on pollution, filth

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav attacked the Rekha Gupta government in Delhi on Wednesday with strong words, claiming that since Diwali, the Capital has been covered in massive pollution and heaps of garbage, threatening the health of the public in serious danger.

Yadav stated that even as Delhi is governed by a “Triple Engine” BJP government—in the Centre, State, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)—the sanitation of the city has gone from bad to worse. He claimed that the highly hyped sanitation drive initiated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has not removed the piled-up garbage, and the additional trash produced during festivals has further aggravated the situation.

He claimed that the increase in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases has further contributed to citizens’ concerns, with piles of uncollected garbage and littered roads serving as breeding sites for mosquitoes. “The failure of the Rekha Gupta government to keep the city clean and free of pollution has led Delhi to a health crisis,” Yadav said.

Referring to the critical air quality readings, Yadav added that the PM 2.5 level was 675 micrograms per cubic meter post-Diwali, exposing the government’s high claims of pollution control. “As earlier, Delhi has again emerged as the dirtiest city in the world, becoming a gas chamber even before winter has set in,” he said.

Yadav also expressed concern over the current strike of the Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) workers of the MCD, who are charged with containment of vector-borne diseases. He asserted that approximately 5,200 DBC workers have been agitating on dharna for the last 23 days for adequate wages and improved terms of service, but the BJP government has turned a deaf ear to their genuine demands, endangering public health. Referring to official estimates, Yadav stated that up to October 4, 2025, Delhi had reported 840 cases of dengue, 431 of malaria, and 75 of chikungunya.