Yadav accuses BJP of muzzling dissent after Cong rally blocked

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Congress party members, led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav, assembled outside the Youth Congress office on Raisina Road today to express solidarity with Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and other arrested Congress members who peacefully protested against the anti-national actions of the BJP government. Yadav and other senior party members were arrested by police and sent to Jaffarpur Police Station for exercising their right to express opposition to the government through non-violent means.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav denounced the Delhi Police for denying permission to hold a peaceful sit-down protest at Jantar Mantar, terming it an attack on democracy. Yadav held the BJP-led government responsible for suppressing opposition and reducing democratic processes to mere farce. “Jantar Mantar has always been a platform for political parties to express the people’s grievances, but today it has been muzzled by the autocratic rule of the BJP,” Yadav said.

Yadav said Congress would continue resisting the BJP, strengthen its campaign under Rahul Gandhi, accused Modi of compromising national interests, and vowed to face arrests.