Wrongful detention claim: SHO shifted to police lines

New Delhi: A Station House Officer (SHO) posted at CR Park police station in south Delhi has been placed under line attachment following allegations of wrongful detention and misconduct, officials said.



The officer, identified as Vandana Rao, is accused of misusing provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to detain a man after allegedly demanding a bribe. According to sources, the matter surfaced after the individual, detained under Sections 107/151 of the CrPC, secured bail and approached senior officers with a complaint.

The complainant alleged that he had visited the police station in connection with a property dispute but was taken into custody when he failed to meet a monetary demand.

Following the complaint, the officer was sent to police lines pending an administrative review. Responding to the development, South District Deputy Commissioner of Police Anant Mittal said the move was part of routine procedure. “The officer has been sent to the police lines for administrative reasons while the matter is being examined,” he said. Police sources indicated that the allegations may not be isolated, claiming complaints regarding the officer’s conduct had surfaced during previous postings. Officials said an extortion case was earlier registered against her, and her Dwarka tenure drew attention. Sources also flagged controversies during her Crime

Branch posting.