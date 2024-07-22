Wrong-way driver claims life of mother & son in Gzb

Ghaziabad: A woman and her 20-year old son were killed after a speeding car coming from the wrong direction hit their scooter on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in Ghaziabad on Sunday evening. Cops said that the mother and her son were returning from Haridwar.



The tragic incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at the e-way which shows a high-speed Alto car coming from the wrong side of the expressway and had a head-on with the scooter. The impact of the collision was such that both the mother-son duo flung into the air before falling on the road.

As per Poonam Mishra, ACP (Wave City), Ghaziabad, the deceased were identified as Yash Gautam (20) and his mother, Manju Devi (40). Both were residents of West Vinod Nagar in Delhi.

Passers-by alerted the police after a speeding car, driven the wrong way, collided with a scooter on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, killing 20-year-old Yash Gautam and his mother, Manju Devi. The car driver, Devdutt Kumar from Vijay Nagar, was arrested after police identified him through the vehicle’s registration and CCTV footage. Kumar admitted he missed an exit near Dasna and, realizing this, drove in the wrong direction, causing the crash. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and a case has been filed against Kumar. The expressway prohibits two- and three-wheelers.