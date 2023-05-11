Wrestlers demand lie detector Narco Test on Brij Bhushan

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday demanded lie-detector Narco Test on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under Supreme Court supervision after he claimed innocence to the allegations of sexual harassment.

Some of the country’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here for more than a fortnight, demanding arrest of Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

“Those people speaking in favour of the WFI chief and saying that we are lying, I would say that Brij Bhushan should undergo a Narco Test under Supreme Court... and also the seven women wrestlers (who have alleged sexual harassment),” said 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi at a press conference here.

“Whosoever is found guilty, hang them.” she added.

The wrestlers did not, however, give clarity on how they are going to push for a Narco Test as, according to law, the consent of the accused is mandatory. Only after that can the investigating agencies proceed.

A day after Delhi police registered two FIRs against him on April 28, Singh had claimed innocence and said he was ready “to face any kind of investigation.”

Sakshi also made an appeal to the women of the country to come forward and support the wrestlers like they did in 2012 when the Nirbhaya case happened.

“I would request the womenfolk in the country to support us just like they did in the Nirbhaya case. Express solidarity with us because we are also fighting for the cause of women. If we win this fight, we would have sent a strong message, but if we lose we would go back 50 years,” she said.

The wrestlers also decided to wear black armbands on Thursday as a mark of protest over the alleged inaction of the authorities.

“I appeal to all the individuals and organisations supporting us to come and join us in a black armband protest on Thursday. Tomorrow, we will express our opposition (virodh) by wearing black armbands,” said Vinesh, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, on a day which saw a big surge in the number of protesters.

Delhi court seeks status report from police over FIRs lodged against WFI chief: A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a status report from the city police over the FIRs registered against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal issues notice to the Delhi Police over a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The court directed the police to file the report by May 12 when it will further hear the matter.