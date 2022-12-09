Wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case: 2 aides of Sushil Kumar arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two associates of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case which led to the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar last year, officials said on Thursday.



The accused have been identified as Ankit Dabas (28) and Joginder alias Kala (43), Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. The duo was wanted in connection with Dhankar's murder last year. A reward of Rs 50,000 each was declared for any information leading to their arrest, he said.

Inspector Robin Tyagi received an input that the duo was hiding in rural districts of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and a police team, in the guise of agricultural labourers, was deployed in the area for surveillance, he said. The accused were tracked down near Balaini village. When the police team reached the spot, they tried to escape but were apprehended, Yadav said.

While they were on the run, the accused stayed at Tikri Border during Kisan agitation for some time. After that Dabas shifted to Himachal Pradesh and worked there as a labourer in a transport company, he said.

Meanwhile, Joginder shifted to Haridwar and stayed there in different temples and dharamshalas, the senior police officer said. Kumar was lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the incident along with 18 others, they said.

With this, a total of 20 accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of the wrestler, police said.

On May 23, 2021, Sushil Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Dhankar and two of his friends — Sonu and Amit Kumar — earlier that month over a property dispute.

Dhankar succumbed to injuries later.