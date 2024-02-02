World Wetlands Day 2024 Highlights the Vital Connection Between Wetlands and Human Wellbeing I

On the global observance of World Wetlands Day, Wetlands International South Asia (NGO) took centre stage at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Friday, shedding light on the theme 'Wetlands and Human Wellbeing.' The event, graced by Sunita Narain, Director General of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), provided a platform for experts, environmentalists, and the public to engage in meaningful discussions regarding the crucial role wetlands play in the lives of people and the environment.



Dr Ritesh Kumar, Director of Wetlands International South Asia, welcomed the esteemed guests, setting the tone for an insightful gathering. Dr Sidharth Kaul, President of Wetlands International South Asia, introduced the theme for World Wetlands Day 2024, underlining the organization's steadfast commitment to wetlands conservation and sustainable use over the past 26 years.



The event featured the release of two significant knowledge and outreach materials. The first was a compelling poster titled "Life Interlaced, Wetlands and People," stressing the intricate connection between wetlands and human wellbeing and underscoring the imperative need for their preservation. The second release was the ninth edition of Wetlands International South Asia's Newsletter 'Sarovar,' with a thematic focus on the 'Ecological Restoration of Wetlands.'



Sunita Narain, the Chief Guest urged for a shared responsibility in preserving these ecosystems, transcending environmental concerns to secure a healthier future for all. Ms Narain cited examples of cities such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kerala, which have faced extreme disasters due to the loss of their natural wetlands. She stressed the urgency of integrating wetlands into regional government plans for water security, sewage control, and other vital aspects.



A pivotal moment of the event was a panel discussion on 'Wetlands: Nature-based Solutions,' where experts explored the transformative potential of wetlands in addressing pressing environmental challenges. The discussion delved into the multifaceted benefits that wetlands offer, serving as nature-based solutions for issues ranging from climate change mitigation to biodiversity conservation.

