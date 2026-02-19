Workshop boosts segregation push

NEW DELHI: The South Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday organised a workshop at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to strengthen solid waste management practices and promote a sustainable urban framework.

Titled “From Segregation to Zero Waste: Action Workshop”, the programme was conducted in collaboration with IIT Delhi and brought together scientists, civic officials, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members, and students. The initiative focused on streamlining waste segregation and enhancing on-ground implementation of sustainable waste systems.

On the occasion, the MCD launched a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for “Zero Waste Colonies and Zero Waste Institutions”. The SOP lays down structured guidelines for waste segregation at source, door-to-door collection, decentralised processing, and monitoring mechanisms to ensure accountability and efficiency. Deputy Commissioner (South Zone) Dilkhush Meena, in his inaugural address, underscored the need for coordinated efforts between institutions, RWAs and citizens. He stressed that decentralised waste processing at the household and community level remains key to reducing landfill burden and achieving long-term environmental goals. IIT Delhi received the “Zero Waste Institution Certification” for its waste management practices. Officials said the workshop promoted best practices and reaffirmed MCD’s commitment to sustainability.