Working on improving bus conductors’ behaviour, communication: Delhi govt

New Delhi: The transport department is working on training its drivers and conductors to enhance daily bus travel in Delhi, making it more commuter-friendly and respectful. The focus is on ensuring that conductors provide better assistance to passengers and make clear, stop-wise announcements at every halt.

The department aims to encourage bus drivers and conductors to adopt more courteous behaviour and improve communication inside public buses, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials stated that the department will encourage conductors not only to rotate through the bus during the ride but also to make regular announcements regarding upcoming stops, bus halts, and the final destination. Conductors will also be instructed to assist passengers on board, while drivers will be trained to communicate respectfully with commuters.

The plan comes amid concerns over overcrowding and confusion about routes among the scores of people who use city buses every day.

The measures aim to improve support for senior citizens, women and passengers unfamiliar with routes.

The government plans clearer bus route displays and better staff conduct as it expands services. About 300 new e-buses will be added this month, moving Delhi towards its 5,000-bus target by March 2025.