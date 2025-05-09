Worker killed with glass shards

NEW DELHI: A quarrel over salt in food turned deadly when a 30-year-old labourer was killed with glass shards by his co-worker in southeast Delhi, an official said.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday at Amar Colony when Rakesh (30) and Lalji -- hailing from Uttar Pradesh -- were cooking dinner at a construction site where they worked, he said.

According to police, a PCR call reporting a quarrel was received at around 9.35 pm on Wednesday.

When officers from Amar Colony police station reached the spot, they found Rakesh dead and Lalji critically injured, he said.

Police said that eyewitnesses, including the caller Tejilal and another labourer Ramjeevan, said the fight began while Rakesh and Lalji were cooking food together and it escalated violently over the salt in food.

Lalji allegedly grabbed broken glass pieces and attacked Rakesh in a fit of rage, causing fatal injuries.

“We have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are awaiting Lalji’s (accused) recovery at AIIMS. He will be arrested once declared fit,”

the officer said.

The scene was examined by the crime team, and forensic evidence was collected, he added.