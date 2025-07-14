Worker falls 45 ft to death at highway construction site

new Delhi: A 29-year-old labourer working on the Delhi-Mumbai highway construction project lost his life after falling from a height of approximately 45 feet.

According to the police, the mishap occurred on Friday morning at a construction site managed by Sel Mac Construction Company, a contractor under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

An MLC (Medico-Legal Case) call was received at 1:13 PM on July 12, from Holy Family Hospital regarding a man who was brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Sachin, son of Ramesh, a resident of H-1/314 Sultanpuri, Delhi, originally hailing from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Initial investigations at the hospital and the construction site revealed that Sachin was engaged in high-altitude work involving the relocation of a hydraulic jack on a pillar, part of the ongoing elevated corridor work on the Delhi-

Mumbai Expressway.

Around 9:30 am, while working on the pillar, the jack reportedly slipped, causing Sachin to lose his balance and fall from an estimated

height of 40 to 45 feet.

Fellow workers and supervisors rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Authorities were immediately notified, and a police team reached both the hospital and the construction site to initiate inquiries into the circumstances of

the accident.

Subsequently, a case has been registered under Sections 106 and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertaining to negligent conduct and public nuisance.

A formal probe is underway to identify any safety lapses or accountability on part of the construction firm or site supervisors. The post-mortem is complete, and police have assured a thorough investigation into

operational negligence.