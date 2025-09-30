Worker electrocuted to death at company

NOIDA: A worker died after allegedly being electrocuted by a water cooler at a company in Sector 83, Gautam Buddha Nagar, on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar. Inspector Vindhyachal Tiwari of Phase-2 Police Station said Kumar was seriously injured after the incident and was taken to a primary health centre in Bhangel, where he died during treatment. Police reached the site, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem. A formal investigation will follow if the family lodges a complaint.