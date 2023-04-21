Worker dies of electrocution at Gautam Buddh University

Noida: A 29-year-old man died on Thursday allegedly due to electrocution at Gautam Buddh University in Greater Noida, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Jagpal Singh, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district, a police official said.

“Singh suffered electrocution injuries while working at the university. He was taken to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in an unconscious state,” a police spokesperson said.

“However, Singh died during treatment at the hospital,” the spokesperson said. Singh’s family has been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem while other legal proceedings are underway, the police said.