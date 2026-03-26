Work underway to restore supply after Chandrawal WTP disruption

New Delhi: Water supply restoration efforts are underway on a war footing after a technical fault at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) disrupted supply in several parts of the city.

Officials said the disruption was caused by damage to a 600 mm backwash pipeline on March 22, which led to waterlogging in the pump house. As a result, all electrical and mechanical (E&M) equipment had to be shut down, impacting water distribution in affected areas.

Repair work was initiated immediately, and the damaged pipeline has since been fixed on an emergency basis. However, officials noted that technical snags in pump sets further delayed full restoration. One 18 MGD and one 11 MGD pumpset developed issues even after initial repairs.

At present, pump sets with capacities of 18 MGD and 11 MGD are operational, with around 29 MGD of water being pumped. An additional 11 MGD pumpset has

been powered and is currently running on no-load, and is expected to be brought into operation shortly.