Work on inter-change loop connecting 2 expressways to begin soon: YEIDA

Greater Noida: The construction of the 6.6-km interchange loop connecting the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) with Yamuna Expressway is set to begin soon, as the Uttar Pradesh government has given in-principal approval to resume the work.



The project, which has been delayed by almost four years and missed several deadlines, is now expected to be completed by mid-2025, according to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials.

Initially estimated to cost Rs 75 crore, the project’s cost has increased to Rs 122 crore due to changes in the project design and a rise in construction material costs over time.

The work was assigned to a Delhi-based private contractor in 2019 but was halted due to issues related to farmer’s compensation and construction costs.

Following a meeting between YEIDA and NHAI officials, an agreement was reached, but the state government’s permission was required.

This long-awaited permission has now been obtained, allowing construction to commence, as confirmed by a senior official.

The interchange will be constructed at Jaganpur-Afzalpur, about 10 km from the zero point of the Yamuna Expressway.

It will consist of eight loops spanning a total area of 6.6 km, with four loops for exiting and four loops for entering the expressway.

This design will enable passengers to exit and enter the expressway without facing traffic congestion.

The completion of the interchange will greatly benefit travelers from West-UP, including Ghaziabad,

Meerut, Saharanpur, and other regions,

providing easier access to Jewar Airport.