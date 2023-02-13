Won’t expunge trial court’s observations at this stage, says HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to expunge at this stage observations made against the police by a trial court while discharging student activist Sharjeel Imam and others in a 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case but said the observations will not affect further investigation or trial of any accused. The high court issued notices to student activists Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar and others seeking their response to Delhi Police’s challenge to their discharge in the case.



Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing Delhi Police, urged the high court on Monday to expunge the remarks made by the trial court, arguing that the case concerned an unlawful assembly turning violent and not “right to dissent”.

“There is nothing before the trial court to disregard the third supplementary charge sheet. Observations are going to influence and be detrimental to any further investigation,” Jain said.

The senior law officer also contended that the observations made by the trial court could not have been passed at the stage of framing of charges.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said at the present stage it was not expunging the observations but ordered, “Observations made against the investigating agency will not affect further investigation or trial of any accused”.

The matter would be heard next on March 16.

The trial court had in its February 4 order discharged 11 people, including the respondents, while holding that they were made “scapegoats” by police and that dissent has to be encouraged, not stifled.

The FIR was lodged in connection with the violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Jamia Nagar area here in December 2019. The police, in its revision petition, has said the trial court’s order is in the teeth of well-settled principles of law, suffers from grave infirmities which go to the root of the matter and is perverse.

The police plea said the trial court has not only discharged the accused but was also swayed by “emotional” and “sentimental feelings” and has cast aspersions on the prosecuting agency and passed “gravely prejudicial” and “adverse” remarks against the prosecuting agency and the investigation.

“The trial court, while not considering and weighing the evidence on record, has proceeded to discharge the respondents (accused) at the stage of framing of charges.

“The trial court erred in not only holding a mini-trial at this stage but also recorded perverse findings which are contrary to the record to arrive at the finding that a case of discharge was made out against the respondents,” the petition said.

It added that at the stage of consideration of an application for discharge, the trial court has to proceed with an assumption that the materials brought on record by the prosecution are true and not go deep into the matter as if to decide the issue of conviction.