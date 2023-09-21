Women’s Reservation Bill a jumla, says AAP

The BJP-led Centre has brought in the Women’s Reservation Bill with the intention to befool women and has made sure with the riders of delimitation and population census that it will not be implemented before 2039, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supports the Bill but wants it to be implemented in the 2024 elections as well.

“All the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have turned out to be jumla. Women’s reservation Bill is a jumla and has been brought in with the intention to befool women. We have been continuously saying it is ‘mahila bewakoof banao Bill’,” he alleged.

Speaking on the Bill, AAP MP Singh said, “There is a big question mark on when this will be implemented — whether it will be implemented in 20 years or 25 years. In the women’s reservation Bill that was passed in 2010, there was no provision for census or delimitation and it simply said there will 33 per cent reservation.”

If the government’s intention was clear, it would have passed the Bill that was cleared by the RS in 2010, he said, adding, “What did they do? They prepared a jumla Bill.” Singh stressed that in the Bill the government has said census and delimitation will happen but it did not give a time frame for the implementation. “Delimitation will only happen after the Census. When will the Census happen? The Census will take place in 2031 and it will take two to three years, which means it will be completed by 2034. Then six to seven years will go in completing delimitation which means it won’t be implemented before 2039,” he claimed